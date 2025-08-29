GSS Infotech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Anuroop Packaging Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd and Rajnish Wellness Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2025.

GSS Infotech Ltd crashed 12.26% to Rs 28.99 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34577 shares in the past one month.

Anuroop Packaging Ltd lost 12.19% to Rs 14.41. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46507 shares in the past one month. Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd tumbled 8.94% to Rs 20.99. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20638 shares in the past one month. JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd shed 8.49% to Rs 36.31. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1056 shares in the past one month.