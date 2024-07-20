Colorchips New Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.25 croreNet Loss of Colorchips New Media reported to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.250.10 150 OPM %44.000 -PBDT0.110 0 PBT-0.12-0.21 43 NP-8.97-0.21 -4171
