Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colorchips New Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Colorchips New Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net Loss of Colorchips New Media reported to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.250.10 150 OPM %44.000 -PBDT0.110 0 PBT-0.12-0.21 43 NP-8.97-0.21 -4171

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haridwar Police orders eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route to display names

LIVE: Tesla CEO Musk congratulates PM Modi on being most followed world leader on X

Full credit to PM Modi, CM Shinde for weakening left extremism: Deora

COP29 host Azerbaijan launches climate fund, introduces fossil fuel levy

Boeing sees 20-yr jetliner market doubling as industry fights disruptions

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story