Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit rises 76.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.54% to Rs 1570.15 croreNet profit of Supreme Petrochem rose 76.08% to Rs 121.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.54% to Rs 1570.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1221.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1570.151221.48 29 OPM %10.267.41 -PBDT180.88107.74 68 PBT164.4493.57 76 NP121.9569.26 76
