Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit rises 76.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit rises 76.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.54% to Rs 1570.15 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem rose 76.08% to Rs 121.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.54% to Rs 1570.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1221.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1570.151221.48 29 OPM %10.267.41 -PBDT180.88107.74 68 PBT164.4493.57 76 NP121.9569.26 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haridwar Police orders eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route to display names

LIVE: Tesla CEO Musk congratulates PM Modi on being most followed world leader on X

Full credit to PM Modi, CM Shinde for weakening left extremism: Deora

COP29 host Azerbaijan launches climate fund, introduces fossil fuel levy

Boeing sees 20-yr jetliner market doubling as industry fights disruptions

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story