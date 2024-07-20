Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 21.09% in the June 2024 quarter

RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 21.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 165.42 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 21.09% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 165.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 147.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales165.42147.78 12 OPM %23.6221.82 -PBDT41.2933.98 22 PBT36.0029.77 21 NP26.7622.10 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haridwar Police orders eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route to display names

LIVE: Tesla CEO Musk congratulates PM Modi on being most followed world leader on X

Full credit to PM Modi, CM Shinde for weakening left extremism: Deora

COP29 host Azerbaijan launches climate fund, introduces fossil fuel levy

Boeing sees 20-yr jetliner market doubling as industry fights disruptions

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story