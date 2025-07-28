Reliance Infra gains on reporting turnaround Q1 PAT to Rs 60 cr

Reliance Infrastructure advanced 1.68% to Rs 347.80 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.84 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 233.74 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 17.86% to Rs 5,907.82 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total expenses declined 4.84% to Rs 6,469.81 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of power purchased stood at Rs 4,360.23 crore (down 8.12% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 297.90 crore (up 5.97% YoY).

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 286.67 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 78.29 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 0.62 crore in Q1 FY26.