Religare Enterprises allots 3,000 equity shares under ESOP

Religare Enterprises has allotted 3,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to exercise of stock options granted under the REL ESOP Plan 2019.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,30,65,36,630/- divided into 33,06,53,663 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,30,65,66,630/- divided into 33,06,56,663 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

