Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Global Health Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2024.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd crashed 4.63% to Rs 190.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd lost 4.56% to Rs 586.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77883 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd tumbled 3.08% to Rs 284.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Global Health Ltd slipped 3.05% to Rs 1266.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20960 shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd pared 2.62% to Rs 1844.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57099 shares in the past one month.

