Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax Ltd up for five straight sessions

Thermax Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3898.6, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.68% in last one year as compared to a 2.19% fall in NIFTY and a 13.56% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Thermax Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3898.6, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25045.8. The Sensex is at 82056.34, up 0.37%. Thermax Ltd has added around 12.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36231.65, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97088 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 91.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Steel Exchange India wins contract from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

Central Bank of India Q1 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 1,169 cr

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

City Union Bank slides after Q1 PAT declines 17% QoQ to Rs 4,116 cr

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story