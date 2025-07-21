Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 1.03%, gains for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 682.85, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.57% in last one year as compared to a 2.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9458.2, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.56 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 684.8, up 1.25% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 1.57% in last one year as compared to a 2.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.