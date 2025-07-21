L&T's subsidiary to set-up green hydrogen plant at IOCL's facility in Haryana

Larsen & Toubro said that its wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Energy GreenTech (LTEG) will set up India's first largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's (IOCL) Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

The plant, to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis, will supply 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually to IOCL for 25 years.

The plant will operate round the clock using renewable energy. It will produce the green hydrogen using high-pressure alkaline electrolysers manufactured at L&T Electrolysers facility in Hazira, Gujarat.

Subramaniam Sarma, deputy managing director & president, L&T, said: The decision to set up Indias maiden green hydrogen plant validates our strategy to lead the nations energy transition.

This long-term project not only deepens our partnership with IOCL but also reinforces our capability to deliver large-scale clean energy solutions. As a first mover in Indias green hydrogen space, we are proud to lay the foundation for cleaner industrial processes at scale." Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 5,497 crore in Q4 March 2025, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 25%. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 74,392 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 11%. The scrip advanced 0.96% to currently trade at Rs 3497.20 on the BSE.