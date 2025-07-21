HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 5600, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.12% in last one year as compared to a 2.19% gain in NIFTY and a 13.84% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5600, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25045.8. The Sensex is at 82056.34, up 0.37%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has added around 13.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26556.15, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.17 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5604, down 0.01% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 38.12% in last one year as compared to a 2.19% gain in NIFTY and a 13.84% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.