Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit declines 72.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.65% to Rs 25.08 crore

Net profit of Remedium Lifecare declined 72.74% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 94.65% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 468.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.08468.5717.781.352.4710.422.4610.411.786.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News