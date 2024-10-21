Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 117.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 31.95 crore

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars rose 117.24% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31.9527.267.577.082.251.671.410.801.260.58

