Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.83%

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 2.83% at 1984.35 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd fell 5.63%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slipped 4.72% and Dish TV India Ltd shed 4.18%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 26.81% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 1.51% and Nifty PSE index is down 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.29% to close at 24781.1 while the SENSEX has declined 0.09% to close at 81151.27 today.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

