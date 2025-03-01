SML Isuzu reports 27% YoY rise in Feb'24 sales

The vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 1,288 units in February 2025, registering a growth of 27.5% from 1,010 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicle sales jumped 15.3% to 468 units in February 2025 as against 406 units sold in February 2024.

The company has sold 820 units of passenger vehicles in February 2025, up 35.8% YoY.

For the period April to February 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 11,906 units, a marginal decline of 0.2% from 11,929 units sold in the same period a year ago.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company had reported an 80.2% decline in net profit to Rs 0.53 crore on a 14.1% decrease in net sales to Rs 331.80 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 1.99% to end at Rs 1,053 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

