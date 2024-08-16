Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Resco Global Wind Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.86 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 18.02% to Rs 25.71 crore

Net Loss of Resco Global Wind Services Pvt reported to Rs 34.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.02% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.7131.36 -18 OPM %32.9812.91 -PBDT-18.00-14.57 -24 PBT-34.86-17.20 -103 NP-34.86-17.20 -103

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

