Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills of 91-Day for a notified amount of Rs 10,000, 182-Day for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 and 364-Day for a notified amount of Rs 5,000. The auction will be Price based using multiple price method and payment by successful bidders will have to be made on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, RBI stated. The auction will be Price based using multiple price method. The sale will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification dated March 26, 2025, issued by Government of India, the central bank noted. State Governments, Union Territories with legislature, eligible Provident Funds in India, designated Foreign Central Banks and any person or institution specified by the Bank in this regard can participate on non-competitive basis, the allocation for which will be outside the notified amount. Individuals can also participate on non-competitive basis, as retail investors, RBI further noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Classic Electrodes (India) jumps after securing Rs 17-cr order from Srinchal Fabricators

Nitco gains on bagging Rs 19-cr supply orders from Prestige & Lodha

Vikram Solar rises after bagging solar module supply contract from AB Energia

Shreeji Shipping gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Wall Street Mixed Ahead of Fed Decision; Global Markets Show Divergence

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story