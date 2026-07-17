Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Laser Power & Infra Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd and Pioneer Investcorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 July 2026.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Laser Power & Infra Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd and Pioneer Investcorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 July 2026.

Responsive Industries Ltd surged 12.31% to Rs 214.35 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd spiked 11.64% to Rs 176.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.67 lakh shares in the past one month. Laser Power & Infra Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 289.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67.51 lakh shares in the past one month. Nilkamal Ltd rose 9.91% to Rs 1469.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22602 shares in the past one month.