RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.68% to Rs 917.97 crore

Net profit of RHI Magnesita India reported to Rs 36.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 257.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.68% to Rs 917.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 943.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 202.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 100.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 3674.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3781.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

917.97943.293674.503781.1010.1315.7213.0414.4484.49139.04462.58492.7637.8394.76262.66310.2736.18-257.90202.51-100.45

