Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Sales rise 3.95% to Rs 575.78 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 4.89% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 575.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 553.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales575.78553.89 4 OPM %8.589.79 -PBDT39.5043.69 -10 PBT12.2513.31 -8 NP6.426.75 -5

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

