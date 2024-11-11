Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.95% to Rs 575.78 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 4.89% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 575.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 553.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.575.78553.898.589.7939.5043.6912.2513.316.426.75

