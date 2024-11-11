Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 75.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.92% to Rs 643.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India declined 75.75% to Rs 195.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 804.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.92% to Rs 643.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 793.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.643.00793.0017.11-3.78274.0057.00252.0038.00195.00804.00

