Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 75.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Sales decline 18.92% to Rs 643.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India declined 75.75% to Rs 195.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 804.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.92% to Rs 643.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 793.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales643.00793.00 -19 OPM %17.11-3.78 -PBDT274.0057.00 381 PBT252.0038.00 563 NP195.00804.00 -76

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

