Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 4368.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.85% to Rs 333.29 croreNet profit of Campus Activewear rose 4368.75% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.85% to Rs 333.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 258.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales333.29258.66 29 OPM %11.459.46 -PBDT37.1518.45 101 PBT19.600.37 5197 NP14.300.32 4369
