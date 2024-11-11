Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 4368.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.85% to Rs 333.29 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear rose 4368.75% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.85% to Rs 333.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 258.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.333.29258.6611.459.4637.1518.4519.600.3714.300.32

