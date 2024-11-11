Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 4368.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 4368.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.85% to Rs 333.29 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear rose 4368.75% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.85% to Rs 333.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 258.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales333.29258.66 29 OPM %11.459.46 -PBDT37.1518.45 101 PBT19.600.37 5197 NP14.300.32 4369

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex settles flat at 79,496, Nifty at 24,141; IT, banks lead

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 11-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

Flipkart achieves EV deployment target of over 10,000 in delivery fleet

Premium

We have a huge appetite for India talent, says FICO CEO Will Lansing

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story