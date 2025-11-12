Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 170.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 627.36 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 170.25% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 627.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 575.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.627.36575.789.728.5850.5339.5024.8012.2517.356.42

