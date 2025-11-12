Mukand consolidated net profit declines 60.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.09% to Rs 1160.62 crore

Net profit of Mukand declined 60.90% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.09% to Rs 1160.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1262.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1160.621262.845.966.0234.3746.8119.8733.199.8825.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News