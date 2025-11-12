Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.55% to Rs 133.81 crore

Net Loss of Shalimar Paints reported to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.55% to Rs 133.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.133.81144.74-4.68-8.86-9.44-15.83-14.14-19.62-14.14-19.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News