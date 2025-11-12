Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 43.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 8513.70 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints rose 43.04% to Rs 993.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 694.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 8513.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8003.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8513.708003.0217.6615.491696.451381.171391.521139.18993.59694.64

