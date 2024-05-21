Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 50.69 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reported to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 66.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 50.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 46.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 55.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.96% to Rs 267.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

