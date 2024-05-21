Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 3.69 crore

Net Loss of Shivamshree Businesses reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16514.29% to Rs 11.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.690 0 11.630.07 16514 OPM %-10.840 --0.17-71.43 - PBDT-0.39-0.03 -1200 0.03-0.05 LP PBT-0.39-0.03 -1200 0.03-0.06 LP NP-0.39-0.02 -1850 0.01-0.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Microse India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Solara Active Pharma's Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sri KPR Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 36.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 171.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story