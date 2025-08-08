Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishi Laser standalone net profit rises 8.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Rishi Laser standalone net profit rises 8.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 41.03 crore

Net profit of Rishi Laser rose 8.59% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 41.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales41.0337.01 11 OPM %8.757.84 -PBDT3.302.35 40 PBT2.651.72 54 NP1.771.63 9

