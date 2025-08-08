Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit declines 17.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.48% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing declined 17.24% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.033.2419.1419.440.720.740.410.440.240.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News