Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 78.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Venky's (India) declined 78.94% to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 865.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 808.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.865.83808.022.7212.7830.98109.7321.77100.8715.8375.18

