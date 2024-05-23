Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit rises 49.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit rises 49.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 28.03% to Rs 251.88 crore

Net profit of Ritco Logistics rose 49.15% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.03% to Rs 251.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.15% to Rs 32.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.25% to Rs 933.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 751.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales251.88196.74 28 933.30751.15 24 OPM %7.867.25 -8.056.96 - PBDT15.1310.61 43 57.2038.69 48 PBT11.709.18 27 44.8033.48 34 NP8.775.88 49 32.9924.41 35

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

