Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit rises 49.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.03% to Rs 251.88 crore

Net profit of Ritco Logistics rose 49.15% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.03% to Rs 251.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.15% to Rs 32.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.25% to Rs 933.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 751.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

