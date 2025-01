Novartis India standalone net profit declines 4.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 93.00 crore

Net profit of Novartis India declined 4.22% to Rs 25.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 93.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.93.0084.5427.5123.3935.8241.5735.2941.3125.4526.57

