Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 28.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 28.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 24.05% to Rs 14.29 crore

Net profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro declined 28.08% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales14.2911.52 24 OPM %18.0526.22 -PBDT1.902.58 -26 PBT1.462.03 -28 NP1.462.03 -28

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

