Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 28.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro declined 28.08% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.2911.5218.0526.221.902.581.462.031.462.03

