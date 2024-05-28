Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites consolidated net profit declines 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Rites consolidated net profit declines 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.34% to Rs 643.25 crore

Net profit of Rites declined 4.48% to Rs 126.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.34% to Rs 643.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 686.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.98% to Rs 455.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 542.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 2452.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2628.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales643.25686.81 -6 2452.852628.27 -7 OPM %27.3627.85 -26.2628.34 - PBDT202.26207.76 -3 731.02840.61 -13 PBT186.69191.13 -2 670.36773.92 -13 NP126.10132.01 -4 455.40542.04 -16

