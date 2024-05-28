Rites consolidated net profit declines 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.34% to Rs 643.25 croreNet profit of Rites declined 4.48% to Rs 126.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.34% to Rs 643.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 686.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.98% to Rs 455.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 542.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 2452.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2628.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
