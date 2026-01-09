Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Robust economic performance in India expected to provide support to INR in the near term: UN report

Robust economic performance in India expected to provide support to INR in the near term: UN report

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Indian rupee stabilized against the United States dollar in the first half of the year, supported by broad dollar weakness, the United Nations noted in its World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026. However, in the second half, the Indian rupee edged lower following stronger than-expected growth in the United States and ongoing trade negotiations. Portfolio outflows and higher United States tariffs added to depreciation pressures on the Indian rupee. Nonetheless, robust economic performance in India is expected to provide support for the countrys currency in the near term.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power commissions 400 / 220 kV TP Jalpura Khurja Transmission line and substation

BHEL spurts after order win

Power Mech gains after securing Rs 3,126-cr WBSEDCL BESS order

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; realty shares decline for 4th day in row

India to Lead Global Growth at 6.6% in 2026 Despite Tough Global Headwinds, UN Report

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story