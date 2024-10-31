Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 5.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 5.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.26% to Rs 15697.67 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 5.83% to Rs 926.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 875.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 15697.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15738.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15697.6715738.03 0 OPM %20.8417.61 -PBDT2899.562156.57 34 PBT1912.871230.68 55 NP926.53875.53 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Donald Trump's threat to Biden's industrial policy hangs over Asian firms

Around 60% Indian-Americans support Kamala Harris, 30% Trump: Survey

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; China markets climb

Here's why AI's $1.3 trillion future increasingly hinges on Taiwan

PepsiCo closing 4 US bottling plants, cutting 400 jobs to streamline ops

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story