Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 5.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.26% to Rs 15697.67 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 5.83% to Rs 926.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 875.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 15697.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15738.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

