Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 8.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.65% to Rs 27.45 croreNet profit of Star Housing Finance rose 8.76% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.65% to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.84% to Rs 91.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
