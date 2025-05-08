Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 8.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 8.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.65% to Rs 27.45 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance rose 8.76% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.65% to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.84% to Rs 91.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.4516.18 70 91.2757.46 59 OPM %61.7958.59 -64.7464.32 - PBDT4.114.31 -5 15.0112.14 24 PBT3.834.12 -7 14.1911.47 24 NP2.982.74 9 11.108.88 25

