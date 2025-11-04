Route Mobile reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.54% to Rs 1119.42 crore

Net loss of Route Mobile reported to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 101.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 1119.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1113.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1119.421113.4112.1412.15160.74153.36137.87131.06-21.21101.27

