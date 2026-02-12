Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VTM standalone net profit declines 81.43% in the December 2025 quarter

VTM standalone net profit declines 81.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 99.95 crore

Net profit of VTM declined 81.43% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 99.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales99.95103.52 -3 OPM %7.0325.91 -PBDT7.7226.98 -71 PBT4.8824.65 -80 NP3.3818.20 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

3M India reports standalone net loss of Rs 62.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

HLV standalone net profit declines 33.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Deccan Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 4.21% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story