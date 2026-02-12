VTM standalone net profit declines 81.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 99.95 croreNet profit of VTM declined 81.43% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 99.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales99.95103.52 -3 OPM %7.0325.91 -PBDT7.7226.98 -71 PBT4.8824.65 -80 NP3.3818.20 -81
