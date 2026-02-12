VTM standalone net profit declines 81.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 99.95 crore

Net profit of VTM declined 81.43% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 99.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.99.95103.527.0325.917.7226.984.8824.653.3818.20

