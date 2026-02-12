Associate Sponsors

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 61.90 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Mills Company reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 61.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales61.9055.44 12 OPM %13.443.39 -PBDT6.27-1.44 LP PBT2.81-5.88 LP NP2.04-3.87 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

