Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 24.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 24.32% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 78.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.78.7773.0124.9322.7919.7317.0214.6011.7010.948.80

