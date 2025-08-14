Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit rises 9.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.44% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon rose 9.23% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.44% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.846.6751.0337.181.961.791.901.731.421.30

