Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 69.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.63% to Rs 58.99 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 69.28% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.63% to Rs 58.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.58.9974.3222.6141.7110.1427.938.1626.335.2417.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News