Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging bags Rs 134-cr road project in Maharashtra

RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging bags Rs 134-cr road project in Maharashtra

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RPP Infra Projects rose 1.96% to Rs 154.36 after it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an EPC order worth Rs 134.21 crore from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation for road improvement works in Raigad district.

The project entails upgrading the MatheranNeralKalamb road (SH-109) and the LobhyanchiwadiSugvePimpaloliNeral road (MDR-104), covering a total stretch of nearly 31 km in Karjat taluka.

The order is scheduled to be executed within 12 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 34.3% to Rs 10.84 crore, despite a 3.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 346.96 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland Ltd Spikes 1.33%

Market opens on firm note; breadth positive

Concor inks MoU with BPIPL to operate terminal in Gujarat

Power Grid wins bid for transmission project in Sonbhadra District, Uttar Pradesh

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities on Dalal Street

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story