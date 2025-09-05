Ashok Leyland Ltd Spikes 1.33%

Ashok Leyland Ltd has added 7.45% over last one month compared to 10.56% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.58% rise in the SENSEX

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose 1.33% today to trade at Rs 129.8. The BSE Auto index is up 0.96% to quote at 58687.75. The index is up 10.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd increased 1.18% and Bharat Forge Ltd added 1.12% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 0.46 % over last one year compared to the 1.45% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 16780 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.41 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 134.45 on 20 Aug 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 95.2 on 07 Apr 2025.