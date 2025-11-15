RRIL consolidated net profit rises 44.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 37.25 crore

Net profit of RRIL rose 44.32% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.37.2534.279.456.573.892.793.542.572.541.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News