SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 15.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.43% to Rs 187.76 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra rose 15.16% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 187.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 188.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.187.76188.574.696.8019.2116.0519.0115.7815.0413.06

