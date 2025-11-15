Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit rises 261.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.31% to Rs 58.87 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports rose 261.19% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.31% to Rs 58.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.8761.526.547.572.994.221.813.182.420.67

