Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 30.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Metroglobal rose 30.38% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 69.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.69.3969.146.104.014.685.194.464.985.153.95

